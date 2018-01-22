Photos: George Weah’s Inauguration
George Weah was earlier today sworn in as the President of Liberia, taking over from Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf. See photos from the inauguration:
The post Photos: George Weah’s Inauguration appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!