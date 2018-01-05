Photos: IG meets Buhari on spate of violence across the country, briefs journalists
Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, on Friday had a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on spate of violence across the country. After the meeting Mr. Idris equally briefed journalists over the security situation in the country.
