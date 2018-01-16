Photos: Man, girlfriend get stuck during sex – The Eagle Online
|
Photos: Man, girlfriend get stuck during sex
The Eagle Online
A man and his girlfriend in Uganda have become stuck during sex, the Blizz Uganda is reporting. According to available information, the wife of the man had vowed to use traditional means to prevent her husband from further having extramarital affairs …
Married man gets stuck during sex
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!