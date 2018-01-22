 Photos of Governor Rochas Okorocha being received by President George Weah | Nigeria Today
Photos of Governor Rochas Okorocha being received by President George Weah

Posted on Jan 22, 2018

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha who arrived Liberia alongside other Nigerian politicians, for the Inauguration of President George Weah as the 24th Elected President of Liberia at the 35,000 capacity Samuel Doe National Stadium Monrovia, was received by the Liberian President. 51-year-old George Weah, who was sworn in by the chief justice of the […]

