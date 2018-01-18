 Photos: Suspected Thief Electrocuted Trying To Vandalise Electrical Installations In Jos | Nigeria Today
Photos: Suspected Thief Electrocuted Trying To Vandalise Electrical Installations In Jos

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A suspected thief has been found hanging on an electrical pole in Bukuru , Jos South LGA of Plateau. In undated pictures circulating on the internet, the suspected thief appeared to have been electrocuted while trying to vandalise electrical installations on the pole. According to unconfirmed reports, residents of the area had been complaining of poor […]

The post Photos: Suspected Thief Electrocuted Trying To Vandalise Electrical Installations In Jos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

