 Photos: VP Yemi Osinbajo delivers ‘Africa Rising’ lecture at Harvard Business School | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos: VP Yemi Osinbajo delivers ‘Africa Rising’ lecture at Harvard Business School

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in News, Photos | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, delivered a lecture ‘Africa Rising’ at Harvard Business School in Boston, USA. on the 16th of January 2018.

See photos below…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Meetings with Interim Harvard University Marshall, Dean Margot Gill
Meetings with Interim Harvard University Marshall, Dean Margot Gill
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in a group photo with students and Faculty of the Harvard Business School
Launch with Harvard Law School Faculty at Harvard Law School
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo delivers ‘Africa Rising’ Lecture at Harvard Business School.
Launch with Harvard Law School Students at Harvard Law School
VP Osinbajo with David B. Wilkins, Faculty Director, Centre on the Legal Profession.

The post Photos: VP Yemi Osinbajo delivers ‘Africa Rising’ lecture at Harvard Business School appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.