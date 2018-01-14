 PHOTOS: Wizkid, Falz, Basketmouth Stun YCee’s #JuiceConcert In UK | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PHOTOS: Wizkid, Falz, Basketmouth Stun YCee’s #JuiceConcert In UK

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Photos | 0 comments

It was all too much juice sauce for YCee as the talented singer headlined his first ever show in the UK. The concert hosted a couple of talents such as Eugy, Sona, Bella, MsBanks & Flosha. However, the climax of the event was when StarBoy boss, Wizkid, comic rapper, Falz and popular comedian, Basketmouth graced the event. Watch […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.