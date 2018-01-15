Photos: Wizkid’s Second Son Celebrates Birthday
Wizkid’s second son, Ayo, who is named after his father, today celebrated his birthday. His African-American mom @bluediamond shared on Instagram photos from a photoshoot to celebrate the birthday. See more photos:
