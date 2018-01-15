 Photos: Wizkid’s Second Son Celebrates Birthday | Nigeria Today
Photos: Wizkid’s Second Son Celebrates Birthday

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Entertainment, News

Wizkid’s second son, Ayo, who is named after his father, today celebrated his birthday. His African-American mom @bluediamond shared on Instagram photos from a photoshoot to celebrate the birthday. See more photos:

The post Photos: Wizkid’s Second Son Celebrates Birthday appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

