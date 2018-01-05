 Photos: Yahaya Bello briefing newsmen on security situation in his state | Nigeria Today
Photos: Yahaya Bello briefing newsmen on security situation in his state

Governor Yahya Bello of Kogi State briefing correspondents on the security situation in his state after participating in the Juma’t Prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

