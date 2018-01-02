PICTORIAL: Presidential send-off for Uganda Cranes to CHAN
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni have flagged off the Uganda Cranes team headed to the fifth African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals starting in Morocco on January 12.
Uganda are drawn in Pool B alongside Zambia, Ivory Coast and Namibia.
Museveni on Tuesday hosted the soccer team led by their new coach Sebastien Desabre at his upcountry home in Rwakitura,. They were joined by the netball team She Cranes, that are African champions.
