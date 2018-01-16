 Pictures: 3 Iranian jihadists – two of them Kurdish – killed in Syria amid battles across Idlib – AMN Al-Masdar News | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pictures: 3 Iranian jihadists – two of them Kurdish – killed in Syria amid battles across Idlib – AMN Al-Masdar News

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in World | 0 comments


AMN Al-Masdar News

Pictures: 3 Iranian jihadists – two of them Kurdish – killed in Syria amid battles across Idlib
AMN Al-Masdar News
BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:45 P.M.) – Recently, Al-Qaeda-affiliated media released an official statement mourning the death of three of Iranian jihadists who were members of the terrorist organization and had been killed during battles with the Syrian Arab

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.