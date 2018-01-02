Pictures of Fulani Herdsmen attack in Benue state

It was reported that a village in Benue State is under the attack of Fulani Herdsmen, Fulani Herdsmen attacks Benue State . A man took the pictures of the victims in the State hospital to confirm the story of the attack.

The victims are presently receiving treatment at Benue State Hospital.

Below are pictures from the hospital as shared by Ukan :

