Piers Morgan wins first International TV interview with Trump

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in World | 0 comments

British celebrity presenter Piers Morgan said he has landed the first international television interview with U.S. President Donald Trump since he took office, planning to broadcast it on ITV on Sunday. Morgan said he would interview Trump on Thursday on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I will sit down today […]

