PIGB: A New Dawn In Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Administration
The passage of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB) by the legislature is expected to produce positive outcomes in the management of oil and gas business in Nigeria as predicted by analysts, writes CHIKA IZUORA. Nigeria’s oil and gas sector have been affected by periods of varied fortune or discreditable incidents. Historically, bad practices have […]
The post PIGB: A New Dawn In Nigeria’s Oil And Gas Administration appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!