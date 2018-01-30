Pique: Messi Needs A Competitive Team To Win

Gerard Pique has said that Barcelona are only there to help Messi win trophies.

The Spain international defender has signed a contract extension at Barcelona till 2022.

Messi has won 29 trophies in 14 seasons at Barcelona, and is still in the UCL, Copa del Rey and top of the league.

And Pique said the 30-year-old has been crucial to each of the club’s titles to date.

“The key of the best generation of Barcelona is Leo. We just follow him,” Pique said.

“If anyone has been very important to our winning all these titles, it’s been Leo.

“We try to help him because he needs a competitive team to win titles.”

