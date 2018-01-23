Pirates kill 2 policemen, cart away arms in Bayelsa
Unknown gunmen, suspected to be pirates, on Tuesday attacked a Marine Police base in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa killing two policemen on guard duty. Asuquo Amba, the Bayelsa Police Commissioner, who confirmed the incident to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa, said that the pirates also made away with two rifles and a 200 horsepower outboard boat engine. “At about 002hrs on Tuesday, some unknown gunmen suspected to be sea pirates came in two boats from different directions attacked our men that were at the marine base at Ogbia.
