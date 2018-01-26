 Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s widow lists the lavish Hollywood Hills home he left for her for $7.2 million (Photos) – Information Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s widow lists the lavish Hollywood Hills home he left for her for $7.2 million (Photos) – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's widow lists the lavish Hollywood Hills home he left for her for $7.2 million (Photos)
Information Nigeria
Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, is selling the Hollywood Hills home he bought for her for $7.2 million, despite the $5 million the American businessman left for her. According to the New York Post's, the 31-year-old model recently listed
Late Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner's Hollywood Hills Home Hits Market for $7.2 MillionPopCulture.com

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.