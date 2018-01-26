Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s widow lists the lavish Hollywood Hills home he left for her for $7.2 million (Photos) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's widow lists the lavish Hollywood Hills home he left for her for $7.2 million (Photos)
Information Nigeria
Playboy founder, Hugh Hefner's widow, Crystal, is selling the Hollywood Hills home he bought for her for $7.2 million, despite the $5 million the American businessman left for her. According to the New York Post's, the 31-year-old model recently listed …
Late Playboy Founder Hugh Hefner's Hollywood Hills Home Hits Market for $7.2 Million
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!