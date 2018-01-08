Please Enjoy VICE’s Short Doccie On The Story Behind Darude’s ‘Sandstorm’ [Video]

Go on, get off your high horse and admit it – you’ve busted a move to ‘Sandstorm’ before.

There are hundreds of remixes out there, with ‘Toy Trumpet Virtuoso’ perhaps the most famous (HERE), and the song remains one of the most recognisable electronic dance music songs ever created.

It’s become something of a meme over the years, but how much do you know about the story behind the song? Not much, which is why VICE is here to save the day.

It’s a Monday afternoon, and your brain has long since turned to mush, so wind down the day with a little trip down memory lane:

I would consider that 15 minutes well spent.

[source:youtube]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

