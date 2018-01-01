Plight of trapped teens exposes risk of escape paths in Africa – The Sydney Morning Herald
|
The Sydney Morning Herald
|
Plight of trapped teens exposes risk of escape paths in Africa
The Sydney Morning Herald
Agadez, Niger: Aziz Dicko knew the risks – or he thought he did. African migrants could drown trying to reach Europe. They could die of thirst in the desert. But as the 17-year-old migrant waited in a smuggler's compound in this north African city, he …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!