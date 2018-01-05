PMB Condemns Benue Killings, Describes Killers As Criminals
President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ongoing killings in Benue State by the marauding Fulani herdsmen, describing it as barbaric and inhuman The president, who made his feelings known through the minister of Interior, Lt Gen Adulrahaman Dambazzau rtd, said he was in Benue at the instance of the president to commiserate with the Tor […]
The post PMB Condemns Benue Killings, Describes Killers As Criminals appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
