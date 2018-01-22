PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency
By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja The presidency yestyerday certified President Muhammad Buhari medically fit to contest the 2019 presidential poll, saying he is presently in a better state of health than in 2015 to seek re-election. Presidential Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, stated this while speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja. He said though the […]
The post PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!