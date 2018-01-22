 PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja The presidency yestyerday certified President Muhammad Buhari medically fit to contest the 2019 presidential poll, saying he is presently in a better state of health than in 2015 to seek re-election. Presidential Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, stated this while speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja. He said though the […]

The post PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.