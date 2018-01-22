PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja The presidency yestyerday certified President Muhammad Buhari medically fit to contest the 2019 presidential poll, saying he is presently in a better state of health than in 2015 to seek re-election. Presidential Spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, stated this while speaking with State House correspondents in Abuja. He said though the […]

The post PMB Healthy Enough To Seek Re-election In 2019 – Presidency appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

