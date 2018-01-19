PMB Seeks Extension For Implementation Of FCT 2017 Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has requested for an extension of the implementation of the 2017 budget of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to March 2018. According to him, the FCT Appropriation Act, 2017 had only three days of implementation having being assented to on December 29, 2017. In his letter to the Speaker, House of Representatives, […]

The post PMB Seeks Extension For Implementation Of FCT 2017 Budget appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

