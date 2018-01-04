 PMI hits one-year high at 59.3 points, says CBN – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 4, 2018


The Central Bank of Nigeria's Purchasing Managers' Index increased to 59.3 index points in December, the highest in 2017, PMI Survey Report released by the CBN on Wednesday showed. The latest figure was far above the PMI of 55.9 index points reported
