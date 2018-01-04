Pochettino: Selling Kane Is An Option

Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Tottenham could sell Harry Kane, if the striker asked to leave.

Kane broke the record for most goals scored in a year and surpassed Messi and Ronaldo’s tally at the end of last year.

His goalscoring prowess has seen him attract interest from Madrid and Pochettino says he could let him go, if he is looking to leave the club like Bale and Modric.

“As Tottenham coach I would say that if Madrid come in with a bid, we don’t want to sell, because he will stay here and they will have to understand that,” Pochettino told El Chiringuito in an interview from December 19, published on Wednesday.

“If the player asks you to leave, as happened with Modric and Bale… We’ll see what happens. Today, that has not happened.

“I hope that Harry Kane can be here for many years and provide many goals, wins and a title. That is what we want.”

The post Pochettino: Selling Kane Is An Option appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

