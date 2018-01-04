Police after me because I refused to pay N10m – Suspected Badoo Kingpin Abayomi Alaka

Abayomi Alaka who is wanted by the police in connection to the Badoo killings has said the police is after him because he refused to pay N10 million, Punch reports. The Lagos State government had on Wednesday sealed off a petrol station and an event centre belonging to Alaka, saying it violates the State’s Urban and […]

The post Police after me because I refused to pay N10m – Suspected Badoo Kingpin Abayomi Alaka appeared first on BellaNaija.

