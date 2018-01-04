 Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Police arrrests Nursing mother, Benue

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Oyo State Police Command yesterday arrested  14 suspects in connection with the violence  at Oke-Ado area of Ibadan between two warring groups.

Police spokesman Adekunle Ajisebutu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan that peace had also been brought to the troubled area following the deployment of   policemen.

He  said the command was  investigating the  incident which began on Tuesday to ascertain the circumstances that led to the clash.

Ajisebutu, who said he was yet to ascertain the casualty figure, said Police Commissioner  Abiodun  Odude had ensured that normalcy was restored in the area.

Properties worth millions of naira were destroyed  while  several houses were burgled as suspected hoodlums from Foko and Itamaya areas unleashed terror  in Oke-Ado.

Relics from burgled houses, shops, burnt tricycles,  commercial motorcycles, broken bottles and  pieces of wood from chairs and tables littered the streets.

NAN also reports that the crisis paralysed business activities in the affected areas as residents fled  their houses  while shop owners kept their shops locked.

The post Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.