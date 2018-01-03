Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence
The Oyo State Police Command on Wednesday said it had arrested 14 suspects in connection with the violence which occurred at Oke-Ado area of Ibadan between two warring groups. The police spokesman in the state, SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Wednesday that peace had also been brought…
The post Police arrest 14 over Ibadan violence appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
