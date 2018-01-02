Police Arrest 16 “Vicious” Kidnapping, Armed Robbery Gang In Sabon Wuse, Niger
The Nigeria Police has arrested 16 “vicious” kidnapping and armed robbery gang terrorising Nigerians along the Abuja-Kaduna road. The Force spokesman, CSP Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, added that they were arrested in Sabon Wuse in Tafa Local Government Area of Niger . He named the suspects to include Ibrahim…
The post Police Arrest 16 “Vicious” Kidnapping, Armed Robbery Gang In Sabon Wuse, Niger appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!