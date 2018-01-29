Police arrest 46 as OPC factions clash in Ibadan
Oyo State Police Command, Monday, said 46 suspects have been arrested in connection with the mêlée that broke out at Oke-Ado area of Ibadan in the early hours of the day. There was violence in the area as early as 6.45am when suspected rival factions of the Oodua Peoples Congress clashed, leaving several people injured. […]
