Police arrest 5-man robbery gang attacking bank customers

Police on Friday said they arrested a five-man syndicate that specialised in trailing bank customers in some northern states and robbing them of their money.

ACP Abba Kyari, the Commander of the Inspector-General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), confirmed the arrest to newsmen in Lagos.

Kyari said the gang trailed and robbed innocent citizens who withdrew money from banks in Abuja, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina and Zamfara states.

“Following credible intelligence received on some notorious syndicate of criminals terrorising innocent citizens in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Kaduna and neighbouring states, IRT led by Supol Usman Maibindiga, succeeded in arresting all 5 members.

“The gang specialised in trailing motorists carrying money withdrawn from banks and robbing them. All suspects were arrested in Kaduna State.

“Items recovered from them include master keys, spanners, pliers and several tools used in opening cars and breaking car glasses,” Kyari said.

