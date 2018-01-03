 Police arrest 8 herdsmen over death of 17 persons in Benue | Nigeria Today
Police arrest 8 herdsmen over death of 17 persons in Benue

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Crime

nigerian policeThe Police in Benue say they  have  arrested eight herdsmen over the death of 10 persons and seven livestock guards in Guma and Logo Local Governments of the state on Monday. The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, ASP Moses Yamu, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday…

The post Police arrest 8 herdsmen over death of 17 persons in Benue appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

