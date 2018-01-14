Police arrest armed robbery suspect , recover gun, ammunition in Enugu

The Police Command in Enugu State says it has arrested an armed robbery suspect and a cult member identified as Edwin Egwuatu of Uwenuakpa-Adani community in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area of the state.

The command also said it had recovered a locally made pistol with one live cartridge and cell phones suspected to have been stolen.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Enugu, saying that the suspect was nabbed on Jan. 12.

Amaraizu said that the suspect was arrested following a tip-off from the public about the activities of the suspect in Adani and its environs which had placed him on the wanted list.

He said the suspect was nabbed when he sneaked into their house at Adani after he carried out various nefarious activities.

“It was further gathered that following a well co-ordinated operation of cordon and search by the operatives, the suspect was promptly arrested,’’ he said.

The spokesman said that the suspect had been helping police operatives in their investigations into his alleged nefarious activities. (NAN)

