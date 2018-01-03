Police Arrest Driver of Vehicle that Killed Femi Oluwajobi of Fresh FM

The driver who killed Femi Oluwajobi of Fresh FM radio station on New Year eve had been arrested by the Oyo State Police Command after he turned himself in to the police. Information gathered from the The command’s Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, was that the driver whose name is yet to be revealed to […]

The post Police Arrest Driver of Vehicle that Killed Femi Oluwajobi of Fresh FM appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

