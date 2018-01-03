 Police Arrest Driver of Vehicle that Killed Femi Oluwajobi of Fresh FM | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police Arrest Driver of Vehicle that Killed Femi Oluwajobi of Fresh FM

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

The driver who killed Femi Oluwajobi of Fresh FM radio station on New Year eve had been arrested  by the Oyo State Police Command after he turned himself in to the police. Information gathered from the The command’s Public Relations Officer, Adekunle Ajisebutu, was that the driver whose name is yet to be revealed to […]

The post Police Arrest Driver of Vehicle that Killed Femi Oluwajobi of Fresh FM appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.