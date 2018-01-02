Police arrest man for allegedly raping minor

The police in Delta State yesterday arrested a 35-year-old man, identified as Johnson (surname withheld) for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in his house at Umono street in Abraka community.

Reports said the alleged rapist, a single father of three, was said to have committed the crime in the early hours of the new year at the beehive of the new year celebration when the little girl was allegedly dragged into his house to watch a movie.

It was reliable gathered that the man lured the little girl into his inner room and forcefully had canal knowledge of her with a strict warning to her not to tell anybody about what had transpired or he would give her the beating of her life, but luck however ran against the alleged rapist when the victim’s mother while bathing her , observed a liquid substance alleged to be semen and blood when washing her private part.

