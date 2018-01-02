Police arrest suspect minutes after PE house robbery – Independent Online
RNews
Police arrest suspect minutes after PE house robbery
Independent Online
Port Elizabeth – Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday arrested one suspect within minutes of a house robbery taking place in Walmer. Police spokesperson Colonel Pricilla Naidu said it was alleged that around 3am on Tuesday morning two …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.
