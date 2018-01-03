Police arrest woman hiding two babies in freezer – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Police arrest woman hiding two babies in freezer
The Punch
A 46-year-old woman was taken into custody in Germany on Wednesday after the police found bodies of two babies in a freezer in an apartment in the town of Benndorf. However, police would not comment on where the infants were discovered. The police said …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!