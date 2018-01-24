Police Arrests Killers of 19 Villagers and 2 Policemen – The Nation Newspaper
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Police Arrests Killers of 19 Villagers and 2 Policemen
The Nation Newspaper
The killers of 19 villagers and two policemen in Alawa In Shiroro local government area of Niger state have been arrested by the Police. The Force Public Relation Officer, Jimoh Moshood while parading the bandits at the Niger state Police Command said …
