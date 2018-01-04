Police Beats Up & Humiliates NAN Reporter At Dry Port Inauguration Today In Kaduna State

I’m sure by now the slogan “Police is your friend” doesn’t move any Nigerian anymore. Right? Well female News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reorter, Taiye Elebiyo Edeni has been seriously brutalized by security operatives, at the venue where President Muhammadu Buhari commissioned Kaduna dry port on Thursday 4th January, 2018.

According to Daily Post, the humiliated lady reported came from Abuja to cover the event. She is the Transport Correspondent of the news agency and was duly accredited to cover the inauguration of Nigeria’s first Inland Dry Port by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The rather tragic incident happened at the main venue of the commissioning of the dry port, Down Quarters, Kakuri, ahead the arrival of President Muhammadu Buhari and his entourage. The attack on journalists was heightened after the security denied them access to the main venue despite having their accredited tags.

No official reaction from the government or security agencies regarding the incident yet.

More later…