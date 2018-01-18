Police Brutalise Corper In Delta, Termed Him A "Terrorist & Criminal" – Disturbing Pics

Police brutality is this country is getting out of hand, let me not even start talking about the threaded ones called SARS. The founder of Behind Bars Initiative Prince Harrison took to Facebook to share the story of how police brutalised a corper named Famous Joshua at Uronigbe along Agbor- Abraka Delta State.

In his writ, the policemen maltreated him after wrongly accusing him of snapping them. See what he shared below…

“Police stopped our vehicle at Urhonigbe along Agbor Road Delta State. We came down and a friend of mine called me on phone to ask where I was. As i was making the call, next thing I heard was you are a criminal and a terrorist that is why you making calls and snapping us.





They left the driver, rushed towards me and started hitting me with wood, stick and also with their gun. I brought out my ID card but couldn’t save me. After beating me they drove off leaving us behind”





