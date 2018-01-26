Police Brutality: Man Shot Dead By Police After Labelled A Thief By Customs Officials – Photos

The Nigerian police have allegedly killed a man at a checkpoint on his way to Zamfara state. According to a Facebook user @ Hassan Sidi, the man was driving a hilux van conveying rice when he approached customs officials at a checkpoint who allegedly requested a bribe from him.

It was gathered that the driver and father of three children offered to give the customs agents N1000 but they declined and asked him to add extra N500. He reportedly ignored them and drove away. The customs officials were said to have notified the police who were some meters away that a criminal with a stolen vehicle was approaching them.

On sighting the said vehicle, the police operatives at their checkpoint opened fire on him. He reportedly lost control and crashed the vehicle as he came out alive to explain he’s not a thief, the officers shot him again and he died on the spot.

This is indeed inhumane if the story is true. May his soul rest in peace.