Police Can’t Proscribe Registered Organisation – Peace Corps

Peace Corps Nigeria (PCN) has faulted a statement describing its organisation as illegal by the Nigeria Police Force public relations officer, CSP Jimoh Moshood, saying the police lacks the power to proscribe any registered organisation. The public relations officer of PCN, Millicent Umoru, told newsmen that the allegation is an outright falsehood which is targeted […]

The post Police Can’t Proscribe Registered Organisation – Peace Corps appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

