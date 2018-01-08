Police Command in Enugu State to retrain personnel on courtesy, public relations

The Police Command in Enugu State has concluded arrangements to retrain all its personnel on courtesy and good relations with the public to improve service delivery.

The command’s Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, disclosed this to Newsmen in Enugu on Monday.

Amaraizu said that the aim of the programme was to equip police officers and men with basic public relations tools which would serve the interest of the Police as an organisation.

He said this would also enhance Police-Public-Partnership (PPP).

He said that the initiative would ensure effective crime prevention and control through closer partnership with the residents of the state.

The police spokesman said the theme of the retraining workshop would be: “First Impression Matters’’, and it would involve all formations, divisions, units and special task-force of the command.

According to him, the command will be organising the retraining workshop in collaboration with Nigeria Institute of Public Relations ,Enugu State chapter.

“The programme will have officers and men drawn from Special Anti-Robbery Squad Enugu, patrol and guard officers, stop-and-search personnel, investigators, traffic personnel and desk officers, otherwise known as counter duty personnel etc.

“It will be declared opened by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Mohammed Danmallam.’’

He said the workshop would start on Jan. 25 at the Conference Hall of the Hotel Pegassus at Ebeano Housing Estate off Bisalla Road Enugu,’’ he said.

The command had held a similar workshop in 2016 through which negative tendencies that tended to militate against the smooth relationship and effective collaboration between the police and the public were x-rayed and the way out fashioned.

