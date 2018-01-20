Police confirm release of abducted expatriates in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command has said that the two Americans and two Canadians that were abducted on Tuesday by gunmen have been released.

The four expatriates were abducted along Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State.

Two Nigerian policemen were killed by the gunmen.

Confirming the development to journalists on Saturday, State Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh said the two foreigners were rescued by the police at Jere area in Kagarko Local Government Area of the state.

Abeh said that one suspect has been arrested in connection with the abduction.

He explained that the kidnapped foreigners were released inside a bush at about 6 a.m on Saturday morning.

“The development followed a massive manhunt of the abductors by men of the Command and the Inspector General of Police Special Anti-Kidnapping Squad,” he said.

He also gave the assurance that the police were on the trail of the remaining suspects with a view to arresting them and bringing them to justice. (NAN)

The post Police confirm release of abducted expatriates in Kaduna appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

