Police confirm release of US & Canada Citizens Abducted in Kaduna
The Kaduna State Police Command has said that the two Americans and two Canadians that were abducted on Tuesday by gunmen have been released. The four expatriates were abducted along Kwoi-Jere road in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State. Two Nigerian policemen were killed by the gunmen. Confirming […]
