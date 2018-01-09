Police disperse Shiite protesters

The police yesterday in Abuja dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria also known as Shiites with tear gas when they attempted to force their way into the National Assembly complex.

The Shiite members were demanding the release of their leader Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who is facing trial detained since 2015.

The protesters were chased away and a few of them were arrested by policemen supported by Civil Defence operatives.

The police also fired shots into the air to scare the protesters.

The number of those arrested could not be immediately ascertained, but our correspondent saw a bloodied youth being taken away by a police team at Zone 3, Wuse.

Federal Capital Territory Police spokesman Anjuguri Manzah, could not be reached for comment as he did not respond to calls to his phone.

But a civil society group Concerned Nigerians, condemned the smashing of the protest as a breach of the right of the IMN members.

In a statement by its convener Deji Adeyanju, the group said

“Concerned Nigerians condemn the attack on the peaceful Shi’ite protesters who were once again calling for the release of their leader Sheikh El Zakzaky, and his wife detained by the Nigerian Government since December 2016.”

