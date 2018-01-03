 Police fail to produce ‘tortured’ murder suspect in court despite judge’s order | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police fail to produce ‘tortured’ murder suspect in court despite judge’s order

Posted on Jan 3, 2018 in News | 0 comments

“When my husband got arrested on the 15th of November, the moment they arrested him they collected N67,000 that was on him.”

The post Police fail to produce ‘tortured’ murder suspect in court despite judge’s order appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.