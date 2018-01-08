Police Helicopter arrives Benue State to fight Fulani herdsmen

The recent brutal killings of Fulani Herdsmen in some Part of Benue state has called for the immediate intervention of security officers. Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called for a tight security by inviting the police to the community to curb the killings in the state.

It could be recalled that 50 were killed, houses were burnt by Fulani Herdsmen some days ago while others were wounded and hospitalised.

Fulani herdsmen revealed the reason behind the attack. They claimed that more than 1000 cows were stolen at Nengere local Government part of the Benue. According to them, they attacked the people to avenge for the cows stolen.

According to news available, Helicopter belonging to Nigeria police has arrived Anyiin part of Benue state with Assistant Inspector General of Police, ASP, benue state and some commissioners of police.

The police were welcomed by the people of the community, Chief Dr Terkura Suswam and Logo local chairman, Hon. Nyajo.

The people of the community happy with the development,, welcomed the police and promised to help the police in arresting fulani Herdsmen by providing useful information.

The Police also promised to restore the community to its peaceful and secure environment with the help of the people. They added that an end will be put to the crisis so that the community can sleep in peace.

