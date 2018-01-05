Police IG, Buhari meet over Benue, other killings
President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, following the incessant killings going on in many parts of the country. The security situation across the country particularly the killings recorded in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna states have resulted in loss of many lives. However, at the end of the meeting held […]
Police IG, Buhari meet over Benue, other killings
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!