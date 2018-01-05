Police IG, Buhari meet over Benue, other killings

President Muhammadu Buhari has met with the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, following the incessant killings going on in many parts of the country. The security situation across the country particularly the killings recorded in Benue, Rivers and Kaduna states have resulted in loss of many lives. However, at the end of the meeting held […]

Police IG, Buhari meet over Benue, other killings

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

