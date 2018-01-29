Police in Benue reveal criminals’ new tactic
The Benue Police Command has advised residents to be wary of rogues using false security alarms to scare people so as to steal their property. Benue CP, Fatai Owosen, said this on Monday in Makurdi. “Some mischievous elements are taking advantage of the situation in attacked communities to raise false alarms so as to steal […]
Police in Benue reveal criminals’ new tactic
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!