Police kick as Evans files N200m suit over seized trucks

Suspected millionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (alias Evans), has urged the Federal High Court in Lagos to order the release of his seized 25 Mack trucks.

Through his lawyer Olukoya Ogungbeje, Evans said the trucks were seized without a court order.

The lawyer said the police forcefully confiscated the trucks from Evans last June 15 without any court order.

But, the police have urged the court to dismiss the suit as the trucks were proceeds of crime and were exhibits.

Ogungbeje wants the court to award N200 million as general and exemplary damages against the police for the alleged violation of Evans’ rights under sections 36, 43, and 44 of the 1999 Constitution.

But, in a counter-affidavit, the deponent Inspector Haruna Idowu, said he was on the team that investigated Evans’ case.

He said the suspect acquired 11 trucks with proceeds of crime, adding that 10 of them were recovered by the police.

He said the trucks were listed as exhibits in the criminal charges filed against Evans at the Lagos State High Court.

“The applicant is the notorious and most dreaded armed robber and kidnapper known as Evans, who defiled police arrest for over 10 years and who had terrorised many states with his various gang members.

“The applicant has no other source of livelihood except armed robbery and kidnapping as so many arms and ammunition were recovered from the applicant during his arrest.

“The applicant had purchased various properties with proceeds of armed robbery and kidnapping.

“The applicant purchased 11 trucks with proceeds of crime. The police recovered 10 in Lagos while they were not able to tow the remaining one from Anambra State to Lagos due to the fact that the applicant’s brother-in-law, Mr. Okwuchukwu Obiechina, and his wife had tampered with the brain box of the truck in a bid to pervert the course of justice.

“The trucks recovered are proceeds of crime which are preserved and kept as exhibits to be tendered in the ongoing criminal prosecution of the application at the High Court of Lagos State,” Idowu said.

Justice Rabiu Hadizat Shagari adjourned till April 17.

